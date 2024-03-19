Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 63,484 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,484 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 393,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 36,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XHLF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $50.21. 31,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,690. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.22. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $50.39.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

