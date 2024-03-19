Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 831 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,731 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.0% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,223,377,000 after acquiring an additional 229,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,288,309,000 after acquiring an additional 277,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,762,147,000 after acquiring an additional 301,062 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,732,307,000 after buying an additional 202,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $1,757,029,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,162 shares of company stock worth $26,276,030 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $5.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $518.99. 4,877,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,558,063. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $331.89 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $583.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $573.74. The stock has a market cap of $234.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.00.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

