Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 98,238 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98,238 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF comprises about 0.7% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RODM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 347.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the third quarter worth about $211,000.
Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:RODM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.80. 100,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,370. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $28.07.
Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile
Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.
