Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,101,052,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IVV stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $519.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,258,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $391.09 and a fifty-two week high of $520.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $499.05 and a 200 day moving average of $466.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.