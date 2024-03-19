Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,459 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Autodesk by 480.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $371,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,770 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after buying an additional 989,144 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,972,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $921,499,000 after buying an additional 520,655 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies raised their target price on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.78.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,047,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,047,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 7,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,891,607 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,860. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $188.38 and a one year high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.79 and a 200 day moving average of $229.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a PE ratio of 60.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.