Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the February 14th total of 2,150,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 466,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BALY. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Macquarie downgraded Bally’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Bally’s from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Shares of BALY stock opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $591.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.06.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $611.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.62 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.33%. Research analysts expect that Bally’s will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bally’s by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,166,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,819,000 after acquiring an additional 833,636 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Bally’s by 639.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,915,000 after acquiring an additional 801,095 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,163,000. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd lifted its position in Bally’s by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,910,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bally’s by 648.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 310,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 268,629 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

