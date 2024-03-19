Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,209 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $3,436,543,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Bank of America by 97.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,538,000 after buying an additional 20,362,295 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group increased its position in Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $36.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.91. The stock has a market cap of $284.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

