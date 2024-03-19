Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Short Interest Update

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the February 14th total of 94,800 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Bankwell Financial Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.
Institutional Trading of Bankwell Financial Group
Bankwell Financial Group Price Performance
BWFG traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,036. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Bankwell Financial Group has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $30.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.78.
Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.37 million for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 18.97%.
Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.06%.
About Bankwell Financial Group
Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.
