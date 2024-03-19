Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Short Interest Update

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the February 14th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRFH. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Barfresh Food Group in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $620,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,218,000. 21.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

Barfresh Food Group Price Performance

Shares of Barfresh Food Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.13. 8,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,967. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56. Barfresh Food Group has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.29.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.