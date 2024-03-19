Baugh & Associates LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Baugh & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,813 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 2.1% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.62. The stock had a trading volume of 9,747,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,769,559. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $42.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.40 billion, a PE ratio of 76.97, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.