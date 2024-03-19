BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the February 14th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 128.0 days.

BAWAG Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BWAGF remained flat at $57.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 460. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.71 and its 200 day moving average is $49.96. BAWAG Group has a twelve month low of $40.26 and a twelve month high of $57.33.

BAWAG Group Company Profile

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and auto, mobile, and real estate leasing, as well as consumer and mortgage loans.

