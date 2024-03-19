BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the February 14th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 128.0 days.
BAWAG Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BWAGF remained flat at $57.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 460. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.71 and its 200 day moving average is $49.96. BAWAG Group has a twelve month low of $40.26 and a twelve month high of $57.33.
BAWAG Group Company Profile
