Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $91.27

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $91.27 and last traded at $90.98, with a volume of 180224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BECN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Up 4.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.94, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.48 and its 200 day moving average is $81.21.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.22). Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $160,282.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 49.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

