Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 14.20 Per Share

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.18) per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Beazley’s previous dividend of $13.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BEZ stock opened at GBX 675.50 ($8.60) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 583.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 557.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,225.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. Beazley has a 12 month low of GBX 485.80 ($6.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 686.08 ($8.73). The company has a current ratio of 650.96, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26.

BEZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Beazley from GBX 930 ($11.84) to GBX 860 ($10.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($11.20) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beazley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 840.20 ($10.70).

In other Beazley news, insider Adrian Cox sold 26,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 646 ($8.22), for a total value of £170,046.58 ($216,481.96). Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.

