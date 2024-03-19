Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,190 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,118,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,003,969. The company has a market capitalization of $236.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.09. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

