Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $4.55 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.2% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 39.5% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,205 shares of company stock worth $53,974,299 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $179.49. 883,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,634,751. The stock has a market cap of $317.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.30 and its 200 day moving average is $156.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.