BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the February 14th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 292,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at BeiGene

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 37,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $6,178,305.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,694.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BeiGene news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total transaction of $66,330.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 37,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total value of $6,178,305.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,694.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BeiGene by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BeiGene by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene Stock Down 0.9 %

BeiGene stock opened at $168.50 on Tuesday. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $132.95 and a fifty-two week high of $272.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.75.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.61) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.52 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 35.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.29) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BeiGene will post -8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BGNE. Guggenheim lowered their price target on BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.78.

Read Our Latest Report on BGNE

About BeiGene

(Get Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.