Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) traded up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.53 and last traded at $43.40. 55,066 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 70,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLTE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -33.77 and a beta of -1.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Belite Bio by 194.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Belite Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Belite Bio by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Belite Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Belite Bio during the second quarter worth about $280,000. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

