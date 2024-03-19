Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Short Interest Update

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,440,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the February 14th total of 8,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.10. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $55.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average of $50.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.67 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $4,400,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,283,576.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bentley Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 261.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 43.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSY shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BSY

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.