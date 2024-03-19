Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Short Interest Update

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,560,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the February 14th total of 17,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Best Buy from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Best Buy

Best Buy Trading Up 1.5 %

BBY stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,291. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $86.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.60.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,617,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter worth about $831,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Best Buy by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 94,282 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 24,763 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Best Buy by 1,405.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 214,232 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,885,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 77,784 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 43,457 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Best Buy

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.