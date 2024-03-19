Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW) Short Interest Down 7.3% in February

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the February 14th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Better Home & Finance Stock Performance
Shares of Better Home & Finance stock opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. Better Home & Finance has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.13.
Better Home & Finance Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Better Home & Finance
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 4 Stocks to Buy Before the Fed Cuts Interest Rates
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- SoFi Presents Another Entry Opportunity for Investors
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- This Sector Ready to Outshine Key Rival, Says New Report
Receive News & Ratings for Better Home & Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Home & Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.