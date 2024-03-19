Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Given Average Rating of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Big Lots from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.31. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $105.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.34.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 90.53% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Big Lots will post -9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 376.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Big Lots by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

