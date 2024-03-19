BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Down 6.8% Following Insider Selling

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) was down 6.8% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 7,542,470 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 12,093,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Specifically, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 101,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $248,272.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 161,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,865.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 5,557,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $14,949,252.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,186,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,212,750.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 101,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $248,272.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 161,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,865.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,797,170 shares of company stock valued at $15,550,136 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Monday, March 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $323.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 3.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in BigBear.ai by 734.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 35,273 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BigBear.ai by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BigBear.ai by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

