BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the February 14th total of 4,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of BILL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.10.

Get BILL alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BILL

BILL Stock Down 0.5 %

BILL traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.15. 1,274,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,550. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.71 and its 200 day moving average is $81.38. BILL has a one year low of $51.94 and a one year high of $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. BILL had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BILL will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BILL

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $60,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,776.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Quarry LP grew its stake in BILL by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BILL during the second quarter valued at $52,000.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.