Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

BIO has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $493.75.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $333.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.89. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1 year low of $261.59 and a 1 year high of $494.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $681.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $116,036,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,142,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,143,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,866,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.