BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Short Interest Down 7.6% in February

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the February 14th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 424,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioLife Solutions news, Director Amy Duross sold 6,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $103,436.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,804.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Geraint Phillips sold 1,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $29,765.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,251 shares in the company, valued at $976,286.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Duross sold 6,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $103,436.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,804.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,638 shares of company stock valued at $480,885 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Casdin Capital LLC raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 2.0% in the second quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,721,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $170,646,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,217,000 after purchasing an additional 522,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,789,000 after purchasing an additional 30,763 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 1,038.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,401,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 45.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after acquiring an additional 486,631 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Trading Down 1.8 %

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.70.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

