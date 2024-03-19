BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 183,900 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the February 14th total of 200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLRX. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BioLineRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BioLineRx by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioLineRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in BioLineRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLRX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 76,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,396. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51. The stock has a market cap of $82.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.40. BioLineRx has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BLRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLineRx to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

