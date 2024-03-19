Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2024

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGOGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,230,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the February 14th total of 5,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Bionano Genomics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BNGO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bionano Genomics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Bionano Genomics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,966,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 226,518 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,589,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,007 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Bionano Genomics by 1,024.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 141,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 129,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Bionano Genomics by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 419,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 118,738 shares during the last quarter.

Bionano Genomics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BNGO stock opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. Bionano Genomics has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.