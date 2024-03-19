Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Short Interest Update

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,230,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the February 14th total of 5,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Bionano Genomics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on BNGO
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bionano Genomics
Bionano Genomics Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of BNGO stock opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. Bionano Genomics has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Bionano Genomics Company Profile
Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bionano Genomics
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Going Long Nvidia Still Makes Sense: Here’s Why
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 4 Stocks to Buy Before the Fed Cuts Interest Rates
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- SoFi Presents Another Entry Opportunity for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.