Biora Therapeutics (BIOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect Biora Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter.

Biora Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BIOR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 11,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,441. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.11. Biora Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $6.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Biora Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Biora Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Biora Therapeutics by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Biora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Biora Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 34,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Biora Therapeutics by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 36,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Biora Therapeutics Company Profile

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Systemic oral delivery platform for oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.

