biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) Trading Up 5.1%

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. 20,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 107,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BTMD shares. B. Riley started coverage on biote in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on biote from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on biote in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.55 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of biote in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.11.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.40 million, a PE ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of biote by 1,428.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in biote in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in biote by 9,887.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of biote during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in biote during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

