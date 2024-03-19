BKM Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.2% during the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $169.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.11 and a 200 day moving average of $126.42. General Electric has a 12 month low of $89.41 and a 12 month high of $175.81. The company has a market capitalization of $185.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.54.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

