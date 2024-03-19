BKM Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 334.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $45.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average of $39.76.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

