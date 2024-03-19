BKM Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Sony Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SONY stock opened at $89.04 on Tuesday. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $79.62 and a 1 year high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.75. The company has a market cap of $109.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.32. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 billion. Research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

SONY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie lowered Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

About Sony Group

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

