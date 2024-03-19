BKM Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,489 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 42.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $196.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.95 and a 200 day moving average of $194.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

