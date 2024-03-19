BKM Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,035 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 57,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 14,238 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $112.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.91. The company has a market cap of $445.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. TD Cowen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

