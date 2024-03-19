BKM Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,270 Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 334.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FUTY stock opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $45.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average is $39.76.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

