BKM Wealth Management LLC Invests $657,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $183.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.67. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $187.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

