BKM Wealth Management LLC Invests $744,000 in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 37,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,431,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 29.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 55,386 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,054,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,535,000 after acquiring an additional 532,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Price Performance

ARCC opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.79. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $20.85.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ares Capital

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.