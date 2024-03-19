BKM Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,716,000 after buying an additional 158,844 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,510,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 76.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,763,000 after buying an additional 57,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $352,014. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ES. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $58.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.27.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently -226.98%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

