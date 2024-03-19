BKM Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,058 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.
AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of AZN opened at $65.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.86.
AstraZeneca Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.52%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on AZN. HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.
Get Our Latest Report on AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca Profile
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AstraZeneca
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Going Long Nvidia Still Makes Sense: Here’s Why
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 4 Stocks to Buy Before the Fed Cuts Interest Rates
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- SoFi Presents Another Entry Opportunity for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.