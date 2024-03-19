BKM Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,058 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AZN opened at $65.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.86.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AZN. HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

