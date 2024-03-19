BKM Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,495 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $623,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 19,203 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock opened at $78.89 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $79.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

