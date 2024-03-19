BKM Wealth Management LLC Takes $233,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IFF. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $83.83 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $97.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.84.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.