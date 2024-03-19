BKM Wealth Management LLC Takes $371,000 Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in HSBC by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HSBC by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 32,446 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HSBC by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,385,000 after acquiring an additional 208,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC stock opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.83. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $42.47. The company has a market cap of $146.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). HSBC had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 108.42%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HSBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $811.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

