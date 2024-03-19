BKM Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. State Street Corp lifted its position in Brady by 34.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,963,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,492,000 after buying an additional 1,259,342 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Brady in the second quarter valued at $11,731,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brady in the fourth quarter valued at $11,330,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brady in the second quarter valued at $10,804,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Brady by 65.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 510,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,044,000 after purchasing an additional 202,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRC shares. StockNews.com cut Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Brady stock opened at $57.97 on Tuesday. Brady Co. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $63.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $322.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.61 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

