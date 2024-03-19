BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.54

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 3078008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BB. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.42.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.15 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 68.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $45,016.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $45,016.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip G. Brace purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,922 shares of company stock valued at $329,212. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,014,000 after purchasing an additional 348,263 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 113,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

