BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 671.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total transaction of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $800.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $801.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $736.82. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $845.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $119.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

