Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BGB)

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:BGB opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund
About Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 4 Stocks to Buy Before the Fed Cuts Interest Rates
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- SoFi Presents Another Entry Opportunity for Investors
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- This Sector Ready to Outshine Key Rival, Says New Report
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.