Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BGB)

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:BGB opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

About Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

