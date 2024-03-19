Block (NYSE:SQ) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) were down 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $78.00 and last traded at $78.59. Approximately 2,314,579 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 11,234,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

Block Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 471.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.78 and a 200-day moving average of $61.50.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $294,666.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,518,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $384,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 280,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,054,144. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $294,666.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,297 shares in the company, valued at $16,518,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 261,843 shares of company stock valued at $18,701,730. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 843.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 67,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

