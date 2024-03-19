Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Short Interest Up 5.3% in February

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 555,400 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the February 14th total of 527,200 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Blue Foundry Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Insider Transactions at Blue Foundry Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Margaret Letsche sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $25,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 180.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 24.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 519.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Price Performance

BLFY stock opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $20.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, non-residential real estate, construction, consumer, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

