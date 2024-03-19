Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Shares of Bluestone Resources Inc. (CVE:BSR – Get Free Report) rose 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 102,928 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 133,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Bluestone Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.29.

About Bluestone Resources

(Get Free Report)

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bluestone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluestone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.