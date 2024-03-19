BMO Capital Markets Cuts B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$6.00

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 76.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BTO. CIBC cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. National Bankshares cut their price target on B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.02.

BTO traded down C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.39. 1,167,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,177,180. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 339.00, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.03. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$697.07 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.18%. As a group, analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.2972509 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

